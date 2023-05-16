Tej Pratap Yadav on Baba Bageshwar: 'He is abusing Biharis, there's Krishna Raj in Bihar'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav on Baba Bageshwar: Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday accused Baba Bageshwar, who is currently hosting a samagam in Patna, of abusing the people of the state. Tej Pratap, who had earlier opposed the visit of the self-style godman, said a few people are behind this 'politics to break the nation'.

"...this Baba is abusing Biharis and calling them 'pagal'. There's 'Krishna Raj' and 'Mahagathbandhan Raj' in Bihar... these politics is being done to divide the country," Tej Pratap, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav, told media in Patna.

Baba Bageshwar's religious event stirs up politics

Baba Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri's four-day Patna tour has gathered a lot of media attention as well as reactions from political leaders. While Tej Pratap and other leaders from ruling Grand Alliance have oppossing his visit, BJP has been accusing the state administration of not providing adequate security.

BJP MP from Patliputra Ram Kripal Yadav blamed the district administration for not providing adequate security at the venue in Patna's Naubatpur locality for the 'Hanumant Katha' which resulted in cancellation of the event.

Reportedly, lakhs of followers had turned out for the event at on Sunday amid severe heat. Several people fell sick due to extreme weather.

Baba Bageshwar had earlier stirred controversy with his 'India already a Hindu nation' remark in the state with leaders terming him as an RSS-BJP agent.

