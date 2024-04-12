Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Saran Lok Sabha election 2024: RJD’s Rohini Acharya to challenge BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: In a highly anticipated electoral showdown, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rohini Acharya, daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, is set to contest against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajiv Pratap Rudy in the Saran constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Saran’s political legacy

Saran, historically a stronghold for Lalu Prasad Yadav, saw a shift in power to BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy after Yadav’s disqualification. Rudy, a former Union Minister, clinched victory in both the 2014 and 2019 elections, consolidating his position in the constituency.

Sibling rivalry

In another electoral battle, Dr. Misa Bharti, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder daughter, will vie against BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav in Pataliputra constituency, renewing a longstanding rivalry between the two political families.

RJD’s strategic candidate selection

The RJD’s candidate list revealed strategic placements, including former BJP defectors and seasoned politicians like Bima Bharti and Deepak Yadav. However, the omission of Siwan constituency from their roster highlights intriguing dynamics amid independent candidacy declarations.

Continued Siwan saga

The absence of RJD’s endorsement for Siwan constituency marks a departure from previous elections, as Mohammed Shahabuddin’s widow, Hena Shahab, prepares for an independent bid after previous unsuccessful attempts under the RJD banner.

Historical significance of Saran

Saran, a constituency with a rich political history, was previously represented by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Lok Sabha. Yadav’s significant victory in the 2009 polls over Rajiv Rudy highlights the constituency’s importance in Bihar’s electoral landscape.

Rudy’s dominance

Following Lalu Yadav’s disqualification, Rajiv Rudy emerged victorious in the 2014 elections, defeating Lalu’s wife, Rabri Devi. Rudy’s subsequent re-election in 2019 solidified his position as the sitting MP in Saran, adding to the constituency’s political intrigue.

Yadav bastion and community dynamics

Saran has traditionally been a stronghold for the Yadav community, contributing to its significance in Bihar politics. With the Yadav community as the largest demographic, the constituency holds strategic importance in electoral calculations.

Strategic timing in Bihar’s electoral calendar

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, scheduled in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, will see Saran going to polls in the fifth phase on May 20. Rohini Acharya’s decision to contest from Saran aligns with the strategic timing of the electoral calendar, signaling her intent to capitalize on the constituency’s historical and political significance.

Also read | Katihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress' Tariq Anwar to lock horns with JDU's Dulal Chandra Goswami