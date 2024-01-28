Samrat Choudhary: Meet Nitish Kumar's new Deputy CM who earlier took a vow against JDU chief

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Who is Samrat Choudhary, one of Nitish Kumar's two deputy CM

Nitish Kumar, Janta Dal (United) president has taken oath as the chief minister of Bihar again after joining hands with the Bhartiya Janta Party. Earlier, he had broken ties with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) stating that things were not working well with the Mahagathbandhan and INDIA bloc.

There will be two deputy chief ministers namely Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, news agency ANI reported. While Choudhary has been elected as the leader of BJP legislative party in Bihar, Vijay Sinha has been elected as its deputy leader.

Who is Samrat Choudhary?

Rakesh Kumar alias Samrat Choudhary is a BJP MLC and leader of the Party in the Legislative Council. He served as the Bihar BJP chief last year.

His father, Shakuni Choudhary, a former army man-turned-politician and well-known socialist leader, was a founding member of the Samata Party. His father is considered to be close to both Nitish Kumar as well as Lalu Prasad Yadav. Meanwhile, Samrat himself is considered to be close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah due to which he had been given the command of the party in Bihar.

Samrat Choudhary is an OBC leader who belongs to Koeri community and has replaced Sanjay Jaiswal. He was elected to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament of India from Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency as a member of the Samata Party.

He was a minister in the RJD government headed by Rabri Devi and remained with the party till 2014. After that, he became part of a rebel faction and joined the JD(U) government headed by Jitan Ram Manjhi.

