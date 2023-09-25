'Will not become Governor, contest from Bihar's Arrah': Union Minister RK Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister RK Singh

Union Minister RK Singh said that he will not become governor and announced to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Arrah in Bihar, strongly emphasizing that only he will make decisions for himself.

Singh's statement came after Bhojpuri artist Pawan Singh had a meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. There were speculations that Pawan Singh might join the Bharatiya Janata Party and run for the Arrah Lok Sabha seat. In light of this speculation, the Union Minister clarified that he will not become a Governor but will instead run in the Lok Sabha elections.

'Will not become governor, contest elections'

According to the news agency ANI, Singh said, "I will contest in the elections. How can someone else decide for me? I will make my own decision. It is being said that I am going to become the Governor but I will not become a Governor. I will contest from Arrah."

While launching an attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Singh that Kumar has been sidelined in I.N.D.I.A. bloc. "It was said that he would be made the coordinator, but nothing has been done in this regard. However, when journalists questioned Nitish Kumar about this matter, he did not provide an answer and evaded the question," he said.

Will Pawan Singh contest elections from Arrah?

Bhojpuri cinema artists are increasingly entering the realm of politics. Initially, Ravi Kishan was fielded from the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, and he won. Following that, Dinesh Lal Yadav was given a BJP ticket for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat. In his first attempt at elections, he was defeated by the Samajwadi Party. However, in the subsequent election, Dinesh Lal Yadav emerged victorious from the Azamgarh seat. Moreover, Manoj Tiwari is a prominent leader within the BJP. It's worth noting that Pawan Singh has also met with BJP leaders. In this context, there are speculations that the BJP might announce Pawan Singh as their candidate for the Arrah Lok Sabha seat.

Union Minister Singh joined the Indian Police Service in 1974 and then the Indian Administrative Service in 1975. He was District Magistrate of East Champaran from 1981 to 1983 as well as District Magistrate of Patna from 1983 to 1985.

Earlier in 2013, RK Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested the Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate from Arrah, beating his nearest rival, Sribhagwan Singh Kushwaha of RJD. In 2019, Singh again contested from Arrah and retained his seat by defeating Raju Yadav of CPI (ML) Liberation

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: HD Kumaraswamy, Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold talks on BJP-JDS alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Also Read: 'Probe unsavoury conduct of Danish Ali too': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla