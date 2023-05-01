After Anand Mohan, demand to set free musclemen Prabhunath Singh, Anant Singh from jail

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Mokama MLA Anant Singh and RJD MP Prabhunath Singh

Bihar: After the release of murder convict ex-MP Anand Mohan Singh from jail, Swarna Kranti Dal chief Krishna Kumar Kallu has demanded that the Bihar government should also release two other tainted politicians -- Prabhunath Singh and Anant Singh.

Krishna Kumar Kallu has put up a poster demanding the release of Prabhunath Singh and Anant Singh.

Prabhunath Singh was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017 after being found guilty in the murder case. Whereas Anant Singh was awarded 10 years imprisonment after an AK-47 was recovered from his premises.

Prabhunath Singh, who has been a 4-time MP from RJD, is currently lodged in Hazaribagh Jail in Jharkhand. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017 after being convicted in the 1995 murder case of Janata Dal MLA Ashok Singh.

While Anant Singh is currently lodged in Beur Jail in Patna after an AK-47 rifle was recovered from Anand Singh's ancestral house in 2019. After being found guilty, he was disqualified from the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar is facing the heat after it recently announced the release of 27 prisoners, including murder convict and former MP Anand Mohan Singh after it amended jail rules.

Anand Mohan Singh was convicted in the murder of former Gopalganj District Magistrate (DM) and IAS officer G Krishnaiah in 1994.

His wife Uma Devi, Central IAS Association have criticised the release of the ex-MP and asked the Nitish Kumar government to reconsider its decision.

