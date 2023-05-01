Follow us on Image Source : PTI Anand Mohan release: Slain IAS officer's wife approaches Supreme Court; hearing to be held on May 8

Anand Mohan release : The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea challenging the premature release of Bihar politician Anand Mohan from prison. The hearing in this matter will be heard on May 8. The petition has been filed before the apex court by the wife of slain IAS officer G Krishnaiah.

'Supreme Court agrees to list on May 8, IAS officer G Krishnaiah's wife Uma Krishnaiah's plea challenging the premature release of Bihar politician Anand Mohan from prison,' reads a tweet from ANI.

Uma Krishnaiah moved to Supreme Court

Uma Krishnaiah, the wife of slain IAS officer G Krishnaiah earlier moved to the Supreme Court challenging the premature release of Bihar MP Anand Mohan from Saharsa jail on Thursday morning. Slain IAS officer G Krishnaiah was lynched by a mob led by former Bihar MP Anand Mohan in 1994. Mohan was in Saharsa jail and was released on Thursday morning following an amendment in Bihar's prison rules.

Uma Krishnaiah, the wife of G Krishnaiah, has contended that the sentence of life imprisonment awarded to the gangster-turned-politician meant incarceration for his entire natural course of life and it cannot be mechanically interpreted to last just 14 years. “Life imprisonment, when awarded as a substitute for the death penalty, has to be carried out strictly as directed by the court and would be beyond the application of remission,” she said in her petition before the Supreme Court.

What was the case?

Krishnaiah, who hailed from Telangana, was beaten to death by a mob in 1994 when his vehicle tried to overtake the funeral procession of gangster Chhotan Shukla in Muzaffarpur district. Mohan, then an MLA, was leading the procession.

Latest India News