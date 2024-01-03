Patna-Delhi IndiGo Airbus 320 flight makes emergency landing due to technical snag

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC All passengers of the Indigo plane are safe

A Delhi-bound IndiGo Airbus 320 aircraft (6E2074) with 187 people on board made an emergency landing immediately after take-off at Patna airport on Wednesday.

According to the authorities, the emergency landing was made at 12.58 pm after the plane developed a technical snag.

“It was an emergency landing. Shortly after take-off at 12. 58 pm from Patna airport, the air traffic controller (ATC) contacted the pilot to return mid-air due to some technical problem,” Patna airport director Anchal Prakash said.

A probe is underway, said she added.

Also, IndiGo tweeted a travel advisory post that due to bad weather, flight operations in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna and Bhopal are impacted. Please check your flight status at http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT before leaving for the airport, it added.

