Nitish Kumar not to attend Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Patna on January 30

In yet another jolt to the Opposition bloc, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not attend the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Patna. Notably, Gandhi is scheduled to hold a rally in Bihar's capital on January 30. According to sources, CM Kumar has already some programmes lined up on January 30.

In a recent press conference, Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra announced that Nitish Kumar has agreed to attend the rally in Purnia. The confirmation came after Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan and State President Akhilesh Singh personally met with Kumar and handed over a letter by Mallikarjun Kharge.

Big setback for I.N.D.I.A bloc!

This is seen as a major setback for the Opposition bloc, I.N.D.I.A, which had decided to come together in an attempt to take the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On Tuesday night, CM Kumar also thanked the Prime Minister for the Centre's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on his political mentor Karpoori Thakur. The JD(U) president expressed delight that the announcement came on the eve of the former Chief Minister's 100th birth anniversary.

About Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is an ongoing movement being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi which started on January 14, 2024, from Thoubal in Manipur and will end on March 20 in Mumbai spanning east-west of India. On Thursday, the yatra entered West Bengal from Assam. The Bengal leg of the yatra spans 523 km across six districts and six Lok Sabha constituencies — Darjeeling, Raigunj, North and South Malda, and two in Murshidabad -- over five days. This marks Gandhi’s first visit to the state since the April-May 2021 assembly polls.

