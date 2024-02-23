JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav elected unopposed as Bihar assembly deputy speaker

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav was elected unopposed as Bihar assembly deputy speaker

Senior JD(U) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav was on Friday elected unopposed as the deputy speaker of the Bihar assembly. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and several opposition leaders congratulated him after he was elected for the post.

Talking to reporters outside the assembly, Yadav said, "I am thankful to our leader of the House and other NDA leaders for providing me this opportunity. I have assured all legislators of the House that I will remain impartial while delivering the constitutional duty."

The newly elected deputy speaker also said all opposition members were asked not to create disturbances in the House during the question hour. "They (opposition members) should follow the rules about the conduct of the House during the assembly sessions," the 73-year-old leader, said.

Yadav, a former state minister, has been representing the Alamnagar seat of Madhepura district since the 1990s. The deputy speaker's post fell vacant on Wednesday after the resignation of his party colleague Maheshwar Hazari.

According to JD(U) sources, Hazari, who had been holding the post since 2021, is likely to be inducted into the cabinet or considered for a party ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

