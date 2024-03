Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RJD allots 9 seats to Congress in Bihar, to contest 26 on its own including Purnia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tejashwi Yadav

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has allotted as many as 9 seats to Congress in Bihar and decided to contest 26 seats on its own including Purnia in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. These 26 seats include Pataliputra, Hajipur, Siwan, Sheohar, Purvi Champaran, Purnia, Supaul, Gaya, Nawada, Jahanabad, Aurangabad, Buxar, Jamui, Banka, Valmiki Nagar, Munger, Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Saran, Darbhanga, Gopalganj, Madhubani, Ujiarpur, Araria, Madhepura and Jhanjharpur.

The Congress will now contest nine seats in Bihar including Kishanganj, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, West Champaran, Patna Sahib, Sasaram and Maharajganj.

The RJD, given the alliance, has decided to leave Nalanda, Karakat and Arrah Lok Sabha seats for the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML). It is now clear that the RJD will have a direct fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 10 seats including Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Araria, Darbhanga, Saran, Ujiarpur, Nawada, Pataliputra, Buxar; and with the Janata Dal-United (JDU) in 12 seats including Valmiki Nagar, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Purnia, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Siwan, Banka, Munger, Sheohar and Jahanabad.

As far as Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) is concerned, the RJD will also have a direct fight in three seats including Vaishali, Hajipur and Jamui.

The Congress party will also have a direct contest with the BJP in five seats including Paschim Champaran, Patna Sahib, Sasaram, Maharajganj and Muzaffarpur. The party will lock horns with the JDU in three seats including Kishanganj, Katihar and Bhagalpur.