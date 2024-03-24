Sunday, March 24, 2024
     
BJP announces 17 candidates for Bihar, retains 14 sitting MPs, replaces names on three seats

Bihar has a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats. The state will vote in all the seven phases during the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has retained tickets of 14 sitting MPs in the state.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 24, 2024 22:31 IST
BJP fields Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib and Giriraj
Image Source : PTI BJP fields Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib and Giriraj Singh from Begusarai Lok Sabha seats.

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced 17 candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in its fifth list of 111 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The party has dropped three sitting MPs, including Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey.

The BJP fielded former MLA Shivesh Ram for Sasaram, while Raj Bhushan Nishad, a greenhorn in the Lok Sabha polls, will contest the Muzaffarpur seat on a party ticket.

Vivek Thakur, a Rajya Sabha member, was fielded from Nawada, where the BJP would be contesting this time, instead of its ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

All the remaining 14 candidates are sitting MPs, who will seek re-election from their respective seats.

According to the list released by the saffron party, Choubey, who was elected from Buxar for the second consecutive term in 2019, was replaced by Mithilesh Tiwari, a senior BJP leader and a former MLA.

The party also dropped its incumbent MPs Chedi Pawasan and Ajay Kumar Nishad from Sasaram and Muzaffarpur constituencies respectively.

