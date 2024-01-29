Lalu likely to appear before ED in land-for-jobs scam case today, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Lalu Prasad Yadav

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav is likely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday (January 29) in connection to the alleged land-for-jobs scam, said sources. Sources further said that Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leaders and workers will gather near the ED office in Patna.

Summons were issued by the ED team a few days ago. The summons had also been issued to his son, Tejashwi Yadav.

What are the allegations?

It was alleged that several people were appointed to Group ‘D’ positions in various zones of the Indian Railways from 2004 to 2009, and in lieu, they transferred their land to the family members of the then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and AK Infosystems Private Limited.

The ED case, filed under the criminal sections of the PMLA, stems from a complaint lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

