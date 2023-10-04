Lalu Yadav, wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi get bail in land-for-jobs scam, next hearing on Oct 16

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav his wife Rabri Yadav and son Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Yadav and state Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who appeared in CBI court in New Delhi, got bail in land-for-job case on Wednesday. The bail was granted by Rouse Avenue Court on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. A total of 17 accused, including the Yadav family, were present during the hearing in the court.

Earlier, the CBI, investigating the case, filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Rouse Avenue Court. The court asked them to appear on October 4.

Reacting to the development, Lalu said the hearings keep happening and his family did not do anything to be afraid of.

Taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed against all the accused, CBI Special Judge Gitanjali Goyal said that the evidence prima facie showed various crimes, including corruption, criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery. CBI filed the chargesheet on July 3.

The special judge said, "On perusal of the chargesheet and documents and material on record, prima facie case is registered under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 420 (cheating) and 471 (forgery of documents) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Therefore, cognizance of the said offenses is taken.”

The CBI recently informed the Rouse Avenue court that the necessary sanction to prosecute former Railway Minister has been received from the competent authority.

The second chargesheet filed by the CBI in the case included Tejashwi Yadav for the first time. Apart from Lalu, his wife and son Tejashwi, CBI also named 14 individuals and institutions in the chargesheet.

According to officials, the case pertains to Prasad's appointment to 'Group-D' posts in the Western Zone of the Railways during his tenure as Railway Minister (2004-2009). According to chargsheet, in exchange for the jobs, the Yadav family members or associates took lands.

