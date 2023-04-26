How IAS G Krishnaiah was killed? Gopalganj ex-DM's driver recalls what happened in 1994 | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV speaks to driver of G Krishnaiah, the driver of Bihar's Gopalganj DM in 1994.

Bihar: The Bihar government is facing flak after it amended prison rules and ordered the release of 27 prisoners including former MP Anand Mohan Singh, who was convicted in the murder case of IAS officer and the then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah in 1994.

The wife of G Krishnaiah, Uma Devi has slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for its decision to release Anand Mohan Singh alleging that it's a politically motivated move by the government to gain Rajput votes.

The Central IAS Association has also raised the matter of releasing the murder convict and asked the Bihar government to reconsider its decision.

Meanwhile, G Krishnaiah's driver in an exclusive conversation with India TV has recalled what happened back in 1994 when the Gopalganj DM was lynched to death.

Born in Telangana, IAS officer G Krishnaiah belonged to the Dalit community. He was the DM of Gopalganj in Bihar and was lynched by a mob attending the funeral procession of the dreaded gangster Chhotan Shukla in 1994 while passing through Muzaffarpur district.

India TV spoke to Deepak, the driver of G Krishnaiah's on that day.

'I drove the car through the crowd, but...,' reveals driver deepak

Recalling what happened in 1994, Deepak said, 'We had gone from Gopalganj via Muzaffarpur to Hajipur for the meeting. After the meeting, we were returning via Muzaffarpur. At that time the procession was going on, and we were passing by the side. It was then the people who were in the procession surrounded the vehicle and pulled the bodyguard out.

My hands were on the steering, I tried to took the car out of the crowd, but Sahab (Krishnaiah) asked me to stop for the bodyguard, but I refused. Meanwhile, people again surrounded the car.

'Both me and Sahib ran from there, but...': Driver

Deepak said, "we tried to run from the place, they (crowd) pulled Sahib (Krishnaiah) out of the car... however, we tried to escape... we both were running... but don't know what happened after this. When I came back, we saw that he was lying injured. All three -- Krishnaiah, Bodyguard, and him -- of us had run to different places..."

When asked whether he saw Anand Mohan Singh there, the driver said that they couldn't recognize anyone at that time.

