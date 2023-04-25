"What's the controversy in this?" Tejashwi Yadav on murder convict ex-MP Anand Mohan Singh's release

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar: What's the controversy, asked Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav when the media questioned him on Bihar government's decision to release jailed politician and former MP-MLA Anand Mohan Singh, who was convicted in the murder case of IAS officer and then Gopalganj District Magistrate (DM) G Krishnaiah in 1994.

"What's the controversy in this? He has served his sentence and is being released legally," said Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav while responding to Bihar government amending the prison rules allowing the release of 27 convicts including former MP Anand Mohan Singh.

In a latest, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has announced the release of 27 prisoners including former MP Anand Mohan Singh, after it amended the jail rules.

Slamming the Bihar government, the wife of G Krishnaiah, Uma Devi said, "We are not happy, we feel it is wrong. There is caste politics in Bihar, he is a Rajput, so he will get Rajput votes and that is why he is being taken out (from jail), otherwise, what is the need of bringing a criminal. He will be given election ticket so that he can bring Rajput votes."

Central IAS Association asks Bihar govt to reconsider decision

Meanwhile, the Central IAS Association has expressed its deep dismay at the decision of the Bihar Government to release the convicts of the brutal killing of Late G Krishnaiah, by a change in classification rules of prisoners.

"We strongly request the Bihar Govt to reconsider its decision at the earliest," Central IAS Association said.

ALSO READ | 'Mafia had free run in 2017, now begging for life', CM Yogi Adityanath's jibe at previous govt

ALSO READ | Who is Anand Mohan, ex-MP convicted in IAS' murder case, for whose release Nitish Govt tweaked prison rules