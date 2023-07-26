Bihar: Vigilance team raids executive engineer in Bhagalpur, recovers Rs 80 lakh cash | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vigilance team raids executive engineer in Bhagalpur

Bihar: A vigilance team on Wednesday morning found a heap of cash at the residence of an executive engineer in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. The engineer has been identified as Shrikant Sharma. As per the officials, they found Rs 80 lakh cash in two bags and the counting of more is on.

80 lakh cash, jewellery found so far

Information has been received that the Vigilance team has raided the house of Executive Engineer Shrikant Sharma. In this raid, more than Rs 80 lakh cash has been found in two bags. In connection with the disproportionate assets case, the house of the engineer has been raided. Apart from cash, jewellery and papers of benami property have also been found. The counting of more cash is going on. Shrikant Sharma is an executive engineer in the Road Construction and Bridge Construction Corporation in Hanumannagar under the Jogsar police station area of Bhagalpur.

Earlier in the month of May, the CBI raided the premises of former CMD of Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited (WAPCOS) Rajendra Gupta and recovered more than Rs 38 crore cash. Along with it, there were jewellery and documents. The investigation of this matter is going on.