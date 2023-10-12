Bihar train accident disrupts 18 train operations, including Rajdhani Express | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar: NDRF, Police and locals during rescue operation at the site of the yesterday accident after six bogies of Northeast Express derailed in Buxar district.

A train accident in Bihar has raised concerns about the potential disruption to more than 18 train operations in the region. The accident occurred on a significant railway route, emphasising the need for immediate measures and investigation. The incident transpired on a busy rail line in Bihar, where six coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya Northeast Express derailed, raising apprehensions about the safety and reliability of the railway system. The details of the accident are still emerging, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the causes and responsibilities.

Four fatalities and numerous injuries

The devastating train accident unfolded on Wednesday night as six coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near Bihar's Buxar district, close to the Raghunathpur station. This calamitous event led to the tragic loss of at least four lives and caused injuries to approximately 70 passengers.

Untimely derailment

The incident occurred at precisely 9:53 pm, with horrifying visuals showing the derailment's aftermath. Among the affected coaches, at least two AC III Tier coaches had toppled over, while four others had jumped the tracks, leading to the harrowing scenario.

Diversion and cancellations of trains

The East Central Railway zone announced the diversion of 21 train services, as a consequential effect of the recent train accident. Notably, the Rajdhani Express, which is a lifeline for passengers traveling between Delhi and Dibrugarh, found itself on the list of diverted trains. Two other train services, Kashi Patna Jan Shatabdi Express (15125) and Patna Kashi Jan Shatabdi Express (15126), have been canceled to manage the situation.

Location and timings of the accident

The accident transpired less than half an hour after the train's departure from the Buxar station. The ill-fated train was en route to Ara, a town in Bihar. The derailment occurred in the vicinity of Raghunathpur station, an area where the train does not have a scheduled stoppage. The precise causes of the accident are currently under investigation.

Railway helpline numbers

In response to the accident, the Railways has promptly issued helpline numbers to assist passengers and coordinate relief efforts. These helpline numbers have been established at key railway stations in the region to provide support and information to travelers.

The helpline numbers for various stations are as follows:

Patna Junction (PBE): 9771449971

Danapur (DNR): 8905697493

Arrah: 8306182542

COML CNL: 7759070004

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction: 9794849461, 8081206628

These helpline numbers are intended to facilitate communication, provide updates, and address concerns of passengers impacted by the train accident. Authorities are actively working to manage the situation and ensure the safety and convenience of rail travelers in the region. Further details regarding the accident and its consequences will be made available as investigations progress.

