Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav plays down Nitish Kumar’s ‘friendship’ remark for BJP leader, says THIS

Patna: Playing down Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s “friendship” remark for the BJP leader, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday (October 23) said that there is no point discussing on the matter. "There is no point in discussion on this. It has no meaning. We all know that the Bihar government is running successfully, and there is great cooperation within the government. There have been a lot of development works done in the state. People have a problem with that", Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Patna.

This comes after Nitish Kumar while pointing towards a BJP leader from the stage at an event earlier said, "All the people we have here, are our friends. You will remain connected to me as long as I live."

Notably, Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP last year and rejoined the Mahagathbandhan to form government in Bihar. Nitish was the one who spearheaded an Opposition unity bid at the national level, which later took the form of the I.N.D.I.A bloc comprising over 25 parties.

Tejashwi predicts BJP's defeat in upcoming Assembly polls

Tejashwi further lashed out at the BJP and asserted that the party’s defeat is “certain” in the five states which go to Assembly polls next month.

“The BJP’s defeat is certain. There can be no doubt about that,” said Yadav, when asked about the poll scenario in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

When asked about Nitish later seeking to dismiss speculations of a realignment with the BJP by describing the RJD leader as “my kid ('mera bachcha')”, Tejashwi said, “Indeed, the BJP has objections to all good things. It has objections to the fact that our government is fulfilling its promise of job creation.”

“It also has a problem with the state figuring at the bottom in terms of crime rate, as per the NCRB data,” he said.

