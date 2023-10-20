Nitish Kumar would not even think of going with BJP: JDU clarifies 'friendship' with BJP leaders remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Patna: A day after Nitish Kumar talked about his “friendship” with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparking speculations, JDU national president Lalan Singh on Friday (October 20) said that the saffron party back-stabbed the Bihar Chief Minister and he would “not even think of going with the BJP.

Nitish Kumar, during the convocation ceremony of the Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari, said that his friendship with the BJP and Narendra Modi would remain till he is alive.

The BJP, however, said that the doors of the party for Nitish Kumar were shut.

Lalan Singh clarified Nitish Kumar’s ‘friendship’ remark and said that it was “interpreted wrongly”.

"Media interpreted it wrongly"

“A section of the media interpreted it wrongly. He was talking about his personal friendship with the BJP and not talking about going with the party. He would not even think of going with the BJP,” he said.

“We always say that Sushil Kumar Modi is a friend, but that does not mean he is joining the JD-U. It is our personal relationship with Sushil Modi. Similarly, Nitish Kumar has personal relations with BJP leaders but that does not mean he is going with the party,” Singh added.

He alleged that the BJP leaders have been “penalising” Nitish Kumar since the day he rejoined hands with Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav last year.

“Despite all that, Nitish Kumar is not afraid of the party and stands firmly. The BJP leaders had stabbed Nitish Kumar during the 2020 Assembly elections,” he said.

He said that the BJP leaders “should not daydream”. “The INDIA alliance is strong and united,” he said.

What did Nitish Kumar say?

"All the people we have here are our friends. We are different, you are different, does it mean our friendship will end? You will remain connected to me as long as I live. We will all work together. President, we are very happy that you are here. We would like you to keep coming here. We will show you the entire Champaran once, the land of Mahatma Gandhi," Nitish Kumar said.

BJP reacts to Nitish Kumar's remark

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "This was not love for BJP, this is the tussle between older brother and younger brother. Whenever Lalu Yadav overpowers him, he (Nitish Kumar) says that he will go with BJP. He scares Lalu Yadav. The doors and windows of BJP as well as each and every worker of the party are shut (for Nitish Kumar). What is he left with now? Doors of BJP are shut."

(With inputs from agencies)