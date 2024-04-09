Bihar: Two children, women killed after being hit by train in Siwan district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Siwan: As many as two children and two women were killed after being hit by a train near the Mairwa station on the Siwan-Gorakhpur railway section in Bihar's Siwan district on Tuesday.

The incident took place near the Lakshmi railway line near Mairwa station on the Siwan-Gorakhpur railway section. All four were returning home after harvesting wheat when all four died tragically in a train accident near the Lakshmipur railway line.

