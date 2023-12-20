Bihar: Senior police official killed after liquor smugglers attacked police team in Begusarai

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Begusarai Police attacked

Begusarai: In yet another example of a deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, a senior police official died while another one was severely injured after they were allegedly attacked by liquor smugglers in Begusarai district. According to the reports, the incident happened on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when a police team led by sub-inspector (SI) Khamas Chaudhary approached the vehicle carrying liquor, unidentified smugglers attacked the team.

As per reports, it received information about a four-wheeler carrying liquor trying to smuggle alcohol in an Alto car from the Chhatauna village. Subsequently, a five-member police team led by Chaudhary was present to stop a liquor smuggling bid. However, the smugglers escalated the car instead of limiting the speed. The car hit SI Choudhary and he fell on a stone, following which he died.

The Government of Bihar introduced the New Excise Policy within the State of Bihar in 2015. In order to curb the menace of alcoholism and vices related to it, it prohibited the sale and import of liquor within the State of Bihar from 1, April 2006.

Although the Bihar government claimed its main objective was to minimise the social impact of alcohol on families of those who consume such liquids, in recent years, multiple cases emerged where over 100 people were killed after consuming spurious liquor.

