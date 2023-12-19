'Bed par aa jao, thanedar bana denge': Bihar DSP suspended for sexually harassing female colleague

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Bihar: A DSP rank officer in Bihar's Kaimur district has been suspended after he was accused of sexually harassing a female sub-inspector, the Bihar Home Department said.

The accused DSP Faiz Ahmed Khan, who was posted as DSP of Mohania sub-division, has been accused of sexually harassing a female colleague. The incident came to light when the victim complained to the district SP Lalit Mohan Sharma in August.

Sharma requested District Magistrate to appoint an investigating committee headed by a senior officer.

A three-member team of Kaimur SDM Savita Kumari, women police station SHO Poonam Kumari, and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel College Associate Professor Seema Patel was constituted to investigate the matter.

The victim submitted evidence including derogatory WhatsApp messages in which the accused wrote "Bed Par Aa Jao, Thanedar Bana Denge". The charges against the DSP were found to be true according to the report submitted to the SP.

A departmental action was recommended against Ahmed Khan to DIG, Shahabad Range, Navin Chandra Jha.

The DIG has also recommended the suspension of Khan to Home Department but the case has been pending since then. Sources have said that a minister was backing Khan and this is the reason why the suspension order was pending against him. As per the notification of the Home Department, Khan was suspended with immediate effect from Monday.

With inputs from IANS

