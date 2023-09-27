Bihar: Patna HC asks CBI to complete investigation into irregularities in teachers' appointments

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Patna High Court

The Patna High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete its probe into the irregularities in the appointment of teachers.

A CBI probe into appointments of around 300 assistant teachers between 1980 and 1998 was challenged in the Patna HC.

The matter pertains to the appointment of around 300 assistant teachers by different authorities without following norms.

The court also asked the Bihar government to look into the reasons for the delay in taking action on the basis of a report submitted by the central probe agency in 2004.

Dismissing all petitions challenging the CBI's preliminary enquiry report, a single bench of Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said the 2004 report indicated extraneous consideration which has taken place in the matter of large-scale appointments and promotions in the Assistant Teachers of the Lower Subordinate Education Service (LSS) in Bihar during the period 1980-1998.

The huge delay on the part of the state by sitting over the preliminary enquiry report of the CBI has done a lot of damage to the interest of the State. Those who are behind this inaction are required to be identified and appropriate action is to be considered, the court said.

The bench directed CBI and the state government to consider taking appropriate action within a month.

(With PTI inputs)

