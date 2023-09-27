CBI begins probe into alleged irregularities in CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence renovation

Follow us on Image Source : X/FILE Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence

In a major development in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence renovation row, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday began a preliminary inquiry into alleged financial irregularities in the renovation of CM's bungalow.

"A preliminary investigation is not a criminal case but the beginning of a criminal investigation. If CBI finds evidence during the probe then it will register a regular case or a criminal case," said the officials.

The CBI officials asked the Delhi PWD to submit all the documents related to the renovation of the CM's residence. The probe agency directed officials to submit all the files by October 3.

The CBI will investigate whether there was unnecessary expenditure or financial irregularities in the renovation of the CM residence.

BJP attacks AAP over 'Sheesh Mahal' row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been protesting against the Kejriwal government ever since the matter surfaced a few months ago. The saffron party coined the issue as 'Kejriwal ka sheesh mahal'. BJP made a replica of Kejriwal's residence to attack the Delhi government, accusing Kejriwal of misusing public money.

CAG audit into expenditure

The Raj Niwas officials in June announced the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India will conduct a special audit into alleged "irregularities and violations" in the "reconstruction" of Kejriwal's residence,

The Union home ministry has recommended the special CAG audit taking note of a May 24 letter by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena which pointed out the "reconstruction" "gross and prima facie financial irregularities" in the "reconstruction" of the chief minister's official residence, officials claimed.

(With agencies inputs)

