Bihar Horror: 10-year-old girl raped in Purnea, clay and sand inserted in genitals

Bihar Horror: In a shocking incident from Bihar's Purnea district, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and her genitals were stuffed with clay and sand on Sunday. Bihar police informed that the incident occurred in a village under Dagarua police station in the district. The accused after seeing the villagers fled from the spot. However, he was nabbed later by police. As per reports, the 26-year-old accused was booked under the POCSO Act. Superintendent of Police, Purnea, Aamir Jawaid said that the victim is undergoing treatment. A speedy trial will be initiated against the accused.

Accused stuffed victim's genitals with clay and sand

The victim was playing with her friends outside the house. The accused came to the place and told the other girls to go back to their respective homes. As the other girls left, the accused took the 10-year-old girl to a deserted place and raped her. He also put clay and sand on her genital parts as she was profusely bleeding.

The accused fled after seeing the villagers

When the victim's mother did not find her in the house, she enquired from other children and told her that a person had taken her away. A large number of villagers reached the spot and rescued the victim. The accused, after seeing the villagers, fled.

Accused was finally nabbed

The local villager immediately informed the local police station about the incident. The accused was finally nabbed by the police. "We have arrested the accused and booked him under the POCSO Act. We have also sent the victim for treatment followed by her medical examination. Speedy trial will be initiated against the accused," Superintendent of Police, Purnea, Aamir Jawaid, said.

(with inputs from IANS)

