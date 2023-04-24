Monday, April 24, 2023
     
Bihar: Excise department team attacked during liquor raid in Patna; 6 Jawans injured

Bihar Excise department team was attacked during liquor raid in Bihta, Patna. The attackers freed two arrested accused from police custody.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Raju Kumar | Patna
Updated on: April 24, 2023 11:29 IST
Police attacked by goons
Image Source : INDIA TV Police attacked by goons

An excise department team that went to Bihta, adjacent to Bihar's capital Patna to conduct a raid, was attacked by locals on Sunday night. 5 jawans were injured in the attack. Goons attacked the team and freed drunken men arrested during the raids. They also damaged the police vehicles.

According to reports, the Excise and Prohibition Department had received information that some drunkards were roaming on the road in Moosepur Tola village under Bihta police station area.

Acting upon the information, police arrested two locals from the village for drinking alcohol. When the police headed to the police station, alleged family members of the arrested men and the nearby villagers suddenly attacked the team and took away both arrested men with themselves.

Mining dept woman officer dragged, attacked by people last week

The shocking incident came nearly a week after a mining department woman officer was allegedly dragged and attacked by a large group of people in broad daylight in Bihar's Patna district. A confirmed video of the incident went viral on social media platforms where users are condemning the brutal act.

As per the media reports, the people who assaulted the woman officer were allegedly involved in illegal sand mining in Bihta town. Patna SSP informed that including the district mining woman officer, two other mining inspectors also got injured in the incident. 

The group of anti-social elements attacked the woman officer when she was carrying out an operation related to sand mining in the area. 

Rajesh Kumar, Patna SSP, while elaborating on the entire incident said, "a group of anti-social elements attacked a district mining officer while she was carrying out an operation related to sand mining in the area. 44 arrested while 3 have been injured including the district mining officer and two mining inspectors." 

Also Read: Bihar: Mining dept woman officer dragged, attacked by people in Patna; 44 arrested | WATCH SHOCKING VIDEO

