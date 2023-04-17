Bihar: Mining dept woman officer dragged, attacked by people in Patna; 44 arrested | WATCH SHOCKING VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar Shocker: Mining dept woman officer dragged, attacked by people in Patna; 44 arrested | WATCH

Bihar Shocker: A mining department woman officer was allegedly dragged and attacked by a large group of people in broad daylight in Bihar's Patna district. A confirmed video of the incident went viral on social media platforms where users are condemning the brutal act. It is being said that the people who assaulted the woman officer are allegedly involved in illegal sand mining in Bihta town. Patna SSP informed that including the district mining woman officer, two other mining inspectors also got injured in the incident.

The group of anti-social elements attacked the woman officer when she was carrying out an operation related to sand mining in the area.

Patna SSP while reacting to the incident informed that 3 FIRs have been filed so far in the case and a total of 44 people are arrested. He further said that raids are underway to arrest others pertaining to the attack on the woman officer.

"44 people arrested, 3 FIRs filed while raids underway to arrest others pertaining to attack on woman officer," said Rajesh Kumar, Patna SSP. Kumar, while elaborating on the entire incident said, "a group of anti-social elements attacked a district mining officer while she was carrying out an operation related to sand mining in the area. 44 arrested while 3 have been injured including the district mining officer and two mining inspectors."