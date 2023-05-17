Bihar: Baba Bageshwar's posters blackened in Patna; political uproar brews over his 'Hindu Rashtra' remark

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar: Baba Bageshwar's posters blackened in Patna

Baba Bageshwar in Patna: Blackened posters of Baba Bageshwar Dham's self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri have surfaced at Dak Bungalow Chowk and at several other parts in Bihar's capital Patna. On Wednesday morning, locals found the hoardings of godman smeared with black ink with derogatory words scribbled on them.

Meanwhile, a video has also surfaced wherein some miscreants can be seen smearing posters with the ink. The Patna administration has also ordered to remove Baba Bageshwar's posters from the city.

Shashtri came to Patna on May 13 for 'Hanuman Katha' at Taret Pali Math in Naubatpur locality drawing a huge crowd. Wednesday (May 17) being the last day of the event, more and more people are pouring in from across the state.

Mahagathbandhan objects to Baba Bageshwar's speeches

Owing to the swelling crowd, several people were prevented from reaching the venue. Meanwhile, leaders of Mahagathbandhan are objecting to the speeches delivered by Shastri since May 13. They have taken a strong objection to his statement of making India a "Hindu" country.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar slammed the self-styled godman for his reported remark of "Bihar will ignite the 'Hindu Rashtra' fire", and said that his statement has 'no value'.

"After fighting the freedom struggle the constitution came into existence and the name given that should be acceptable to everyone...Were all those who are saying this, born during the freedom struggle?... What is the need of saying this? Follow any religion you want. But proposals for renaming are surprising. Is that even possible?" Nitish Kumar said while commenting on Shastri's remark.

"In Bihar, we ensure that everyone gets their right to worship as the way they want, but no one should interfere in each other's faith. If someone is saying something on their own, it has no value," Bihar CM added further.

Bageshwar Baba in Patna

It should be mentioned here that Bageshwar Baba reached Patna on May 13 and today being his last date in the state. He is holding Hanuman Katha at Taret Pali Math in Naubatpur locality. A large number of his followers are turning out at the venue leading to huge chaos on the roads. Due to excessive crowds on the roads, traffic operations in the connecting roads heading toward Naubatpur have become a challenge for Patna police. The residents living within a radius of 25 km from the venue are facing tough times since May 13.