Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Aragon edition likely to debut in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : WWW.TRIUMPHMOTORCYCLES.IN Photo: Triumph Tiger 900

After a great time at the 2022 Baja de Aragon rally,Triumph appears to be bringing a Rally Aragon Edition to its Tiger 900 Rally & GT bikes, according to patent filings filed in Australia. At the Baja de Aragon rally, the newly created trail class was won by five-time enduro World Champion Ivan Cervantes.

Features

According to the filing, Triumph will give the Tiger 900 Rally Pro and Tiger 900 GT special treatment. The same slate, silver, and High-Viz yellow livery that adorned Cervantes' winning horse are expected to be used for the two limited-edition trims. However, the standard Rally Pro and GT will share a lot with both variants.

AUTO EXPO 2023: FULL COVERAGE

The two will be powered by Triumph's liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, 888cc inline triple. That means that the engine still has 93.9 horsepower and 64 lb-ft of torque available. The GT will keep its 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast hoops, while the Rally Pro will keep its dirt-oriented 21-inch wire-spoke front wheel. However, the scales clearly show the difference between the Aragón Editions and standard models. Both limited-edition models will weigh more than their base counterparts, indicating that additional Triumph accessories will improve the GT's and Rally Pro's off-road capabilities.

The Aragón Editions' vehicle identification number suggests that Triumph will introduce the bikes in 2023.

ALSO READ: From RE Himalayan 450 to Bajaj-Triumph's first bike: List of top 10 upcoming bikes in 2023

The commemorative Triumph Tiger 900s' viability in the United States is unknown. The Tiger 900 Rally Aragon Edition has a tare weight of 214 kg (472 pounds), which is approximately 7 pounds more than the Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

The Tiger 900 GT Aragon Edition is listed at 210 kg (463 pounds), which is about 4 pounds more than the homologated tare weight of the Tiger 900 GT Pro. Since the extra weight is not explained in the documentation, we can only assume that the Aragon Edition models include accessories from Triumph's catalog.