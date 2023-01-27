Toyota brings back Innova Crysta with diesel-only variants; bookings open

Toyota has opened bookings for its all new 2023 Innova Crysta. This highly-anticipated multi-purpose vehicle(MPV) has been completely redesigned, with a bold new look and a host of updated features. One of the most notable changes for the 2023 model is that it will only be available in a diesel option.
ENGINE
The 2023 Innova Crysta comes with a powerful 2.4-liter diesel engine that produces 150 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission, depending on the trim level. With this new engine, the Innova Crysta is more powerful and efficient than ever before.
FEATURES
The new Innova Crysta also boasts a spacious and comfortable interior, with room for up to 7 passengers. The MPV features a new design, with a sleek and modern look that is sure to turn heads. Standard features include a 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and a rearview camera. Higher trims also offer additional features such as leather seats, a sunroof, and a JBL premium sound system.
In terms of safety, the MPV comes equipped with a host of advanced safety features, including lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.
How to book Innova Crysta diesel online
- To purchase the Toyota Innova Crysta, visit the website toyotabharat.com, navigate to the model list and select Innova Crysta.
- On the bottom right corner, choose the e-book option, pick the variant and color of you desire.
- Next, select your state, city and preferred dealership for delivery.
- Finally, enter your personal details and complete the payment process.