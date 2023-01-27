Friday, January 27, 2023
     
Toyota brings back Innova Crysta with diesel-only variants; bookings open

The latest version of the Toyota Innova Crysta will only be offered with a diesel engine and a manual transmission, with no options for a petrol engine or automatic transmission.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 27, 2023 17:50 IST
Toyota, Crysta, Toyota Crysta diesel, Toyota Crysta diesel booking
Image Source : TOYOTA INDIA Toyota Innova Crysta 2023 standard features include a 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and a rearview camera.

Toyota has opened bookings for its all new 2023 Innova Crysta. This highly-anticipated multi-purpose vehicle(MPV) has been completely redesigned, with a bold new look and a host of updated features. One of the most notable changes for the 2023 model is that it will only be available in a diesel option.

ENGINE

The 2023 Innova Crysta comes with a powerful 2.4-liter diesel engine that produces 150 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission, depending on the trim level. With this new engine, the Innova Crysta is more powerful and efficient than ever before.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors revises Nexon EV price, enhances range - Details

FEATURES

The new Innova Crysta also boasts a spacious and comfortable interior, with room for up to 7 passengers. The MPV features a new design, with a sleek and modern look that is sure to turn heads. Standard features include a 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and a rearview camera. Higher trims also offer additional features such as leather seats, a sunroof, and a JBL premium sound system.

In terms of safety, the MPV comes equipped with a host of advanced safety features, including lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki recalls 17,362 units of Grand Vitara, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza - here's why?

How to book  Innova Crysta diesel online

  1. To purchase the Toyota Innova Crysta, visit the website toyotabharat.com, navigate to the model list and select Innova Crysta. 
  2. On the bottom right corner, choose the e-book option, pick the variant and color of you desire. 
  3. Next, select your state, city and preferred dealership for delivery. 
  4. Finally, enter your personal details and complete the payment process.
