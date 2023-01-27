Toyota brings back Innova Crysta with diesel-only variants; bookings open

Follow us on Image Source : TOYOTA INDIA Toyota Innova Crysta 2023 standard features include a 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and a rearview camera.

Toyota has opened bookings for its all new 2023 Innova Crysta. This highly-anticipated multi-purpose vehicle(MPV) has been completely redesigned, with a bold new look and a host of updated features. One of the most notable changes for the 2023 model is that it will only be available in a diesel option.

ENGINE

The 2023 Innova Crysta comes with a powerful 2.4-liter diesel engine that produces 150 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission, depending on the trim level. With this new engine, the Innova Crysta is more powerful and efficient than ever before.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors revises Nexon EV price, enhances range - Details

FEATURES

The new Innova Crysta also boasts a spacious and comfortable interior, with room for up to 7 passengers. The MPV features a new design, with a sleek and modern look that is sure to turn heads. Standard features include a 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and a rearview camera. Higher trims also offer additional features such as leather seats, a sunroof, and a JBL premium sound system.

In terms of safety, the MPV comes equipped with a host of advanced safety features, including lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki recalls 17,362 units of Grand Vitara, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza - here's why?

How to book Innova Crysta diesel online