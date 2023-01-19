Thursday, January 19, 2023
     
Tata Motors revises Nexon EV price, enhances range - Details

Tata Motors announces updated pricing for the Nexon EV with increased range in an effort to keep up with the market's rising demand for electric cars.

India TV Auto Desk Edited By: India TV Auto Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2023 18:44 IST
Image Source : TATAMOTORS.COM The new driving range will be available to existing users via a software update from February 15, 2023.

Tata Nexon EV Price: Tata Motors has announced a revision in the pricing of its Nexon EV range, with the Nexon EV Prime now starting at ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Nexon EV Max at ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The company has also increased the driving range of the Tata Nexon EV Max, with the EV now able to deliver a range of 453 km (MIDC) from January 25. The new driving range will be available to existing users via a software update from February 15, 2023.

ALSO READ: Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV vs Tata Nexon EV: Which one you should pick? Range, battery, and price compared

 
Tata Motors has also introduced a new XM variant of the Tata Nexon EV Max, which comes equipped with features such as an electronic parking brake, automatic climate control, an electronic stability program with i-VBAC, and projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. The Nexon EV Prime XM also comes with a digital TFT screen, push-button start/stop, and cruise control, as well as Connected Car technology with Smartwatch Connectivity, a Harman-sourced infotainment system, and automatic climate control.
 
The company has also announced a price revision of the top-end XZ+ Lux model, which now costs ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon EV XZ+ Lux model comes with features such as an air purifier, wireless charger, electric sunroof, 17.78 cm floating infotainment screen, a Harman-powered speaker system, and leatherette seats with ventilation. It sits on 16-inch alloy wheels.

ALSO READ: Citroen eC3 electric revealed ahead of launch: Range, price and other details
 
The move comes after Mahindra and Mahindra introduced the XUV4OO electric SUV at a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh. Tata Motors has also realigned the entire variant line-up of the all-electric SUV with updated pricing and enhanced range in order to remain competitive in the market.

FAQs

Q: How much does the Tata Nexon EV Prime cost now?
A: The Tata Nexon EV Prime now starts at ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
 
Q: When will the new driving range of 453 km be available for existing users?
A: The new driving range will be available to existing users via a software update from February 15, 2023.

