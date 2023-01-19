Tata Motors revises Nexon EV price, enhances range - Details

Follow us on Image Source : TATAMOTORS.COM The new driving range will be available to existing users via a software update from February 15, 2023.

Tata Nexon EV Price: Tata Motors has announced a revision in the pricing of its Nexon EV range, with the Nexon EV Prime now starting at ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Nexon EV Max at ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The company has also increased the driving range of the Tata Nexon EV Max, with the EV now able to deliver a range of 453 km (MIDC) from January 25. The new driving range will be available to existing users via a software update from February 15, 2023.

Tata Motors has also introduced a new XM variant of the Tata Nexon EV Max, which comes equipped with features such as an electronic parking brake, automatic climate control, an electronic stability program with i-VBAC, and projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. The Nexon EV Prime XM also comes with a digital TFT screen, push-button start/stop, and cruise control, as well as Connected Car technology with Smartwatch Connectivity, a Harman-sourced infotainment system, and automatic climate control.



The company has also announced a price revision of the top-end XZ+ Lux model, which now costs ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon EV XZ+ Lux model comes with features such as an air purifier, wireless charger, electric sunroof, 17.78 cm floating infotainment screen, a Harman-powered speaker system, and leatherette seats with ventilation. It sits on 16-inch alloy wheels.

The move comes after Mahindra and Mahindra introduced the XUV4OO electric SUV at a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh. Tata Motors has also realigned the entire variant line-up of the all-electric SUV with updated pricing and enhanced range in order to remain competitive in the market.

