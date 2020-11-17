Tesla discontinues cheapest $35,000 Model 3 cars, to be replaced by new 2021 Model 3

Image Source : AP Tesla pulls brakes on cheapest $35,000 Model 3 car

Electric car-maker Tesla's cheapest $35,000 Model S will now be replaced by new 2021 Model 3 models for which the price is yet to be announced. According to a report on Monday, Tesla has decided not to sell the $35,000 version of its Model 3 altogether. The Elon Musk-run company in 2019 had launched the Model 3 Standard Range version for $35,000 — delivering on a promise made long ago.

"Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla informed its staff that they weren't allowed to ‘downgrade' new 2021 Model 3 vehicles to ‘Standard Range' and sell them for $35,000," the report mentioned on Monday.

"However, the electric carmaker moved away from the product just a few months after launching it".

It stopped listing the $35,000 version of the Model 3 or even producing it.

They, however, kept selling a Model 3 Standard Range Plus (now $38,000).

"Given the popularity of the Standard Plus relative to the Standard, we have made the decision to simplify our production operations to better optimize cost, minimize complexity and streamline operations," Tesla had said in a statement.

"As a result, Model 3 Standard will now be a software-limited version of the Standard Plus, and we are taking it off the online ordering menu, which just means that to get it, customers will need to call us or visit any one of the several hundred Tesla stores".

Model 3 was originally touted as Tesla's first car for the mass market.