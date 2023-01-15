Tata Power unveils plans of setting up 25,000 EV charging points across the country

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representational imge

Tata Power, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions in India, announced that it has begun a nationwide plan to set up 25,000 EV charging points across the country in an effort to support the faster adoption of e-mobility over the next five years.

The company is presenting a variety of hi-tech electric vehicle charging solutions at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. Visitors were provided with first-hand experience of the technology driving Tata Power's widespread EV charging network, EZ Charge, including one of the most downloaded mobile apps for EV charging, Tata Power EZ Charge. The app assists commuters in locating the nearest charging station, the real-time availability of charging points, and also receiving charging status updates.



Tata Power's Network Operations Center (NOC) also plays a crucial role in the effective operational management of charging stations across India. The NOC is integrated with the online platform that supports Tata Power's EZ Charge services, has a real-time communication link with all onboard chargers, and aids in the early detection of tech-related issues. The NOC also provides quick problem resolution, back-end system support, and proactive charging infrastructure maintenance planning. Over 3,600 public or semi-public chargers and over 23,500 residential chargers are available from the company. Many of these charging stations are also equipped with fast-charging technology and are located at strategic locations such as malls, hotels, airports, and office complexes.



Virendra Goyal, Head for Business Development, EV charging, Tata Power, said that the demand for electric vehicles is steadily increasing in India. He said it is important to have a robust pan-India charging network. Goyal added that the company is excited to present products and technologies that make Tata Power India's leading EV charging solutions provider.



Tata Power's EV charging initiatives are in line with the government's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), which aims to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure using the latest technological platform. The company aims to provide EV charging solutions across every nook and corner of the country, with charging solutions for homes, workplaces, fleet stations, public locations, and commercial junctions like e-bus charging depots.

