Skoda Superb India launch on April 3: Here's what we know so far

Skoda is all set to relaunch one of its sedans in India. The upcoming Skoda Superb will be launched in India on April 3, 2024. The sale of the sedan was discontinued following the implementation of the BS6 Phase II emissions norms in the country on April 1, 2023. The company debuted the fourth-gen Superb globally in November last year. However, it will introduce the previous generation Superb in India that was on sale and the fourth-gen Superb is expected to launch in 2025 in India.

Skoda Superb India price

Skoda will import the Superb as a CBU without homologation under the government's GSR 870 rule that allows manufacturers to import up to 2,500 units a year. It is anticipated that the sedan will be imported to India in a single top-spec Laurin and Klement trim, which includes new features.

The sedan was previously available in India at prices ranging from Rs 34.19-37.29 lakh. However, since the sedan is now going to be imported in full, it is expected to become more expensive as well. It is anticipated that the prices will start at around Rs 43 lakh.

Skoda Superb specifications

The Skoda Superb will be powered by a BS6 Phase II complaint 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which produces 190hp of peak power and 320Nm of torque. The engine will be coupled with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The engine can go from 0 to 100kmph in 7.8 seconds.

It will also get ADAS tech such as lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control with speeds up to 210kph. The sedan will also get park assist with a 360-degree camera.

