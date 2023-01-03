Ola Electric's ambitious plans to dominate Electric Vehicle Market with 6 new products by 2027

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Ola Electric's cell manufacturing plant, with a capacity of 5GWh, is set to be commissioned by the end of this year with a goal to install 100GWh over the next decade.

Ola Electric, an electric vehicle manufacturer, has ambitious plans to shake up the industry with the release of six new products by 2027.

What could these products be and how will they shape the future of transportation?

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal hints at the development of a range of two-wheeler products, including a mass-market scooter and motorcycle, as well as several premium motorcycles in various styles such as sports, cruisers, adventure, and road bikes. In 2024, Ola Electric will also unveil its first car from the brand. With a goal to have all two-wheelers sold in India by 2025 be electric and all cars sold by 2030 be electric. As part of the "Mission Electric" initiative, the company is determined to lead the charge towards a more sustainable future.

Will Ola Electric's foray into the electric vehicle market revolutionise transportation as we know it? Only time will tell.

To support its expansion, the company is increasing its manufacturing capabilities. Ola Electric's cell manufacturing plant, with a capacity of 5GWh, is set to be commissioned by the end of this year with a goal to install 100GWh over the next decade. The company has also established a Battery Innovation Centre, which will allow more than 1,000 researchers to work on the development of cell technology and intellectual property.



Aggarwal, believes that India has the potential to become a global electric vehicle hub and has outlined a strategy for building the future of the industry in the country. This includes building aspirational products, investing in R&D and core technology, building local supply chains for materials and components, and attracting top talent from around the world. The company is also focused on driving innovation and sustainability in the electric vehicle industry by prioritising the development of advanced technologies such as electric powertrains and battery systems. In addition to its product launches and manufacturing capabilities, Ola Electric is building strong partnerships and collaborations with leading automakers and technology companies. These partnerships will be important for the success of the company's expansion plans in the coming years.