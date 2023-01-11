New Hyundai Aura facelift unveiled; bookings open: Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/FILE PHOTO Hyundai launches new Aura sedan

Hyundai has unveiled its recent generation of Aura sedan. The 2023 Aura will soon be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 and is now officially available for reservations. The new Hyundai Aura facelift has a number of new features, powertrain, and technology enhancements.

Features

The price of this much sought after sedan is expected to be revealed this week. The new facelifted version introduced by the manufacturer features new 15-inch alloy wheels, new auto headlamps, a different front bumper, and a painted black radiator grille with new DRLs.

The 2023 Hyundai Aura will come equipped with upgraded four airbags, and buyers will have the option to add two more to their purchase. Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, and cruise control are also included in the sedan.

Engine

Regarding the powertrain, the 1.2-liter Kappa gasoline engine that powers the new facelifted Hyundai Aura will be mated to either a five-speed manual or automatic transmission unit.

Its engine will be able to produce 113.8 Nm of peak torque and 83 PS of power. There will also be a CNG version of the sedan with a 1.2-liter Bi-Fuel petrol engine that can produce 95.2 Nm of torque and 69 PS of power.