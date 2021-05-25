Image Source : MERCEDES-BENZ Mercedes-Benz GLA, AMG GLA launched in India, prices start at Rs 42.10 lakh

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday launched two SUVs - the all-new GLA and AMG GLA 35 4M in India with introductory prices starting at Rs 42.10 lakh after being delayed by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both these SUVs will be available in dealerships across India where business is operational, besides being available at the company's web store for those customers who prefer an online purchase, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

Originally, the GLA was scheduled to be launched in April but has been delayed to the end of May due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.

"However, based on increasing customer demand, to sustain the business continuity and support the economic sustenance of the retail network, the company has decided to offer these two new products for the customers in the market," it said.

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schwenk said the health and safety of its people remain the company's utmost priority and is contributing in its own way to support the community around.

"At the same time sustaining the health of the business, supporting our network and the entire ecosystem are essential elements of managing this crisis at an economic level and helping us maintain a positive outlook for the future," he added.

On the impact of the second wave of the pandemic, Schwenk said, "We are standing firm with our 2021 strategy without any significant alterations at this point. However, there can be some delays expected in our product introductions due to the market challenges and sentiments."

Mercedes-Benz India had originally planned 15 new products in 2021 and has so far introduced 6 so far.

The GLA 200 comes at Rs 42.10 lakh, while the GLA 220d is priced at Rs. 43.7 lakhs. On the other hand, the GLA 220d 4M is tagged at Rs 46.7 lakhs and AMG GLA 35 4M is at Rs.57.3 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India). Introductory prices are until June 30, 2021, the company said.

The GLA is available in two engine options of 1,332 cc petrol and 1,950 cc diesel and is equipped with enhanced safety features such as seven airbags, including knee airbag, active brake assist, active bonnet for pedestrian safety, active brakes, electronic stability programme, anti-lock braking system with electronic brake distribution and attention assist.

Mercedes-Benz India said the AMG GLA 35 4M is powered by a 1,991 cc petrol engine and comes in a four-wheel drive option.

Schwenk said the new GLA "now also comes as a locally manufactured AMG with the AMG GLA 35 4M, our third AMG model".

He said the company has received a good response to the GLA with several orders already coming in without disclosing the exact numbers. The waiting period for deliveries could be a couple of weeks but the company is ramping up production to meet demand amid restrictions in Maharashtra.

Overall, the AMG GLA 35 4M is the 13th model to be assembled at the company's Chakan plant in Maharashtra.

The company is offering an 8-year extended warranty on engine and transmission on both the GLA and AMG GLA 35 4M.

