Car owners can sell vehicles at Maruti Suzuki True Value outlets now

Saturday, March 14, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: March 14, 2020 17:35 IST
Maruti Suzuki’s pre-owned car network 'True Value' on Saturday announced the facility of vehicle buying for car owners. This introduction aims to facilitate True Value’s motto of being a trusted one-stop destination for buying and selling quality pre-owned cars, a statement said.

Through this, customers can get their cars evaluated digitally at their home, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said.

Maruti Suzuki True Value with nearly 570 brick and mortar showrooms in more than 280 cities has sold over 4 lakh cars in 2019-20, recording sales growth of 3.7 per cent.

