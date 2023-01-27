Maruti Suzuki to use cow dung to reduce CO2 emission

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Representational image

Maruti Suzuki eyes the launch of new electric vehicles using biogas by the end of 2030. This ambitious project involves the use of cow dung to make biogas. The auto major is planning to launch EVs with carbon-neutral internal combustion engine vehicles using CNG, biogas, and ethanol.

This effort is directed towards tackling the CO2 emission and finding an alternate solution. The company said in a recent ‘growth strategy 2030 presentation’ that the biogas business is Maruti Suzuki’s unique way to tackle this CO2 emission challenge. This biogas is made from cow dung which is dairy waste and is found in many rural parts of India. This will be used in Suzuki’s CNG model which comprises around 70% of India’s CNG car market.

The company further added that it is aiming to launch this CNG model in major farming regions like Japan, ASEAN, and Africa. The Japanese auto major also signed deals with the National Dairy Development Board and Banas Dairy to conduct the verification of biogas. The company has also invested in a Japanese company that generates power from cow dung.

Maruti Suzuki said in a statement that the company is participating in the process of carbon neutrality and growth of developing countries, which will also require the support and harmony of developed and developing countries.

The company is all set to launch its first EV of the series in FY24 based on the SUV eVX concept showcased in the recently conducted Auto Expo. These efforts are to strengthen the company’s EV portfolio. Maruti Suzuki aims to capture 15% of India’s battery EV market by the end of 2030.

