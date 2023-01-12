Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Maruti Suzuki India to launch its first electric car in 2025

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's leading car manufacturer, has announced its plans to launch its first electric car in 2025. This move comes as part of the company's efforts to align with the Indian government's goal of achieving 30% electric vehicle (EV) penetration by 2030.

According to a statement released by the company, the upcoming electric car will be manufactured at the company's facility in Gujarat and will be aimed at meeting the demands of the Indian market. The car will be affordable and will be equipped with advanced technology to offer a smooth and efficient driving experience.

The company's Managing Director and CEO, Kenichi Ayukawa, said, "We are committed to supporting the government's vision of promoting electric mobility in the country. Our first electric car will be designed and developed keeping in mind the needs and preferences of our customers in India."

This move by Maruti Suzuki India is expected to give a boost to the EV market in the country and encourage other manufacturers to follow suit. The government has been taking various steps to promote electric mobility in the country, including offering incentives and subsidies to manufacturers and consumers.

In addition to launching its first electric car, Maruti Suzuki India is also working on developing infrastructure and setting up charging stations across the country to support the growth of electric vehicles.

The company's announcement has been welcomed by experts and industry leaders, who believe that it will drive the adoption of electric vehicles in the country and contribute to reducing the country's dependence on fossil fuels.

Maruti Suzuki India has been known for launching cars that are in tune with the Indian market and the expectations of the Indian consumer. This move to launch its first electric car in 2025 is expected to set a new benchmark in the Indian automobile industry and pave the way for a greener and sustainable future.