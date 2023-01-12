Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India launches Jimny, Fronx; eyes numero uno spot in SUV segment

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MARUTI_CORP Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India launches Jimny and Fronx

Auto Expo 2023: As India's flagship motor show Auto Expo began on Wednesday, Maruti Suzuki India unveiled two new products in the country. The automobile manufacturer launched 'Jimny' and 'Fronx' in an attempt to secure the top position in the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment.

The country's largest automaker also aims to increase its position in the SUV space in order to reclaim 50% of the market share in the domestic passenger vehicle segment.

Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi unveiled the products at the Auto Expo 2023 and said the company's medium-term goal has been to get back 50% market share and secure the number one position in the SUV segment.

According to him, the company has launched two new products in order to achieve the stated goals. "I am confident that Maruti Suzuki will attain the number one position in the SUV segment in the financial year 23-24," Takeuchi said.

He noted that there has been a sharp shift in customer preference towards SUVs in the Indian market. Takeuchi also added that the company's recently introduced SUVs, Grand Vitara and Brezza, have received a booming response from the market and are enjoying strong customer demand.

Some facts about Jimny and Fronx

The Jimny comes with half a century of heritage

Suzuki has sold more than 3.2 million units of Jimny worldwide, in 199 countries and regions

Jimny in its five-door avatar unveiled first time in India

It has been positioned as an all-terrain, robust, and compact lifestyle SUV

This authentic 4-Wheel-Drive off-roader can tackle the harshest of terrains

Fronx comes with a new one-litre Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine

It should be noted here that the company commenced the bookings of both models which would be sold through its Nexa retail outlets. Deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of the next financial year. Last fiscal, the market share of Maruti Suzuki in the SUV space stood at just 10.9 %

