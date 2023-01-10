Mahindra Thar 4×2 RWD is here! Price, specifications - all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MAHINDRA_THAR New Thar RWD version deliveries will start on January 14, 2023.

The brand-new Thar 2WD has officially been presented by Mahindra & Mahindra in the Indian market, with prices beginning at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The most expensive model costs Rs. 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new range also includes Four Wheel Drive (4WD) models with increased capability and Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) versions with two engine options.

Only the first 10,000 units will be eligible for these promotional discounts, according to the brand.

The engine under discussion is the same 1.5-liter turbodiesel engine that powers vehicles like the XUV300 and Marazzo (expected to discontinue soon). This motor is able to produce a peak torque of 300 Nm and 87.2 kW. In contrast, the Thar's 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine produces 97 kW and a maximum torque of 300 Nm.

Engine: Mahindra Thar 2WD

With a manual transmission, the D117 CRDe engine in the brand-new Mahindra Thar RWD series generates 117 horsepower of power and 300 Nm of torque.

The mStallion 150 TGDi engine, which produces 150 bhp of power and 320 Nm of torque with an automatic transmission, drives the petrol version of the RWD series.

The selection of 4WD powertrains has not altered. It is powered by two engines: a 2.2L mHawk 130 diesel engine that produces 130 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L mStallion 150 TGDi gasoline engine that produces 150 bhp of power and 320 Nm of torque. Both engines come with a choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra Thar 2WD: Improvements to the exterior and interior

The Mahindra Thar 2WD SUV comes with four different exterior and interior aesthetic options. Front and rear armrests are available as options for the new Thar 2WD. There are cupholders and USB charging connections in the back armrests.

The brand-new Thar 2WD has reclining back seats, sporty front seats, and speakers mounted on the roof. Tyretronics and a snappy touchscreen are further noteworthy characteristics.

The Colours:

Everest White and Blazing Bronze are the two newest colour options that Mahindra is now offering for the Thar 4X2.

Thar’s competitors

There is a contest Regarding the design, the 4X2 Thar resembles the ordinary 4X4 model almost exactly on the outside, however it lacks 4X4 emblems for obvious reasons.

The only paint colours available to Thar previously were Red Rage, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, and AquaMarine. Interior design has mostly stayed the same as that of a conventional Thar. It would be fascinating to see how Maruti priced the Jimny in the coming days since it is anticipated that it will only have a petrol engine. In general, only the Jimny can be regarded as a legitimate rival to the Thar. New Thar RWD version deliveries will start on January 14, 2023.