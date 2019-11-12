Tuesday, November 12, 2019
     
Hyundai calls it upcoming sedan- AURA

Chennai Published on: November 12, 2019 18:26 IST
Automaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tueday unveiled the name of its upcoming sedan, Hyundai 'Aura'. "The name, AURA is inspired by the 'Vibrance of Positivity' and the Spirit to go the Distance..," a company statement said.

"Hyundai AURA is cautiously crafted to deliver 'Superior than The Most' to aspirational customers," it said.

Hyundai AURA is a blend of modernism with comfort, safety, style and technology with convenience and portrays a confident and protective individual's personality, it added.

Hyundai Motor India currently has 12 car models across segments and also unveiled first fully electric SUV 'KONA'.

It had recently launched Grand i10 NIOS. The company has manufacturing facilities at Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Besides serving the domestic market, it also exports to around 91 countries.

