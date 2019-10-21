Hyundai Kona EV emerges as preferred choice for government vehicle

Image Source : HYUNDAI Hyundai Kona beats Tigor, Verito to bulk government order

Hyundai'sn recently launched electric vehicle Hyudai Kona is fast emerging as the preferred choice when it comes to government officials. A report published in Livemint confirms that in its effort to promote electric vehicles (EV), the government has placed a bulk order with Hyundai Motor Co for its recently launched Hyundai EV Kona electric compact sports utility vehicle.

Power and New Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh and NTPC Chairman and managing director Gurdeep Singh have already started Using the Hyundai Kona. In coming months, top officials at NITI Aayog think tank are also expected to use this vehicle, the report said.

Hyundai Kona has been chosen above Tata Motor's Tigor and Mahindra and Mahindra's Verito despite its hefty price tag of ₹ 23.71 lakh post-government subsidies.

It is being reported that Hyundai Kona's battery size which is almost three times that of the other options (Tigor and Verito), is a major reason why the government is willing to pay the extra money to procure Hyundai Kona Electric in its services. A larger battery predominantly means a higher range and more travel time.

“Kona’s battery size is almost three times that of these other cars (Tigor and e-Verito). The running cost is just 40 paisa/km. It’s a brilliant car in terms of comfort and this is the beauty of EVs anyway," Mint newspaper quoted EESL MD Saurabh Kumar as saying.

Hyundai Kona Electric has a 39.2 Kilowatt hour (kWh) advanced lithium polymer battery as compared to Tigor and Verito which have batteries less than 20kWh.

Here are the special highlights for Hyundai Kona

Kona Electric has a distinctive design:

Hyundai Kona electric has a futuristic design. The combination of class and sporty looks is engraved in the foundations of Kona. The front grille has a futuristic design as well as practicality as it is also holding the charging port.

Hyundai Kona SUV comes with sporty aesthetics and futuristic body styling. High efficiency LED lights with DRLs. Futuristic front grill that also holds within it the charging port. Hyundai Kona has an impressive aerodynamic rating of -- 0.29 Cd. Interior: Unique option of driver concentrated air conditioning.

Hyundai Kona Performance Specifications:

​Hyundai Kona BHP- 136ps Hyundai Kona Torque- 40.27kgm Hyundai Kona Range- 452 km 0-100 Acceleration- 9.7 seconds Battery- 39.2 kWh Advanced lithium-ion polymer battery. Running Cost - 1/5th of equivalent petrol engine DC fast charger is capable of charging the Hyundai Kona upto 80 per cent within one hour. AC wall charger that comes with the car can charge the car fully in 6 hours and 10 mins. Portable charger (2.8 kW) can charge the car fully in 19 hours. Zero Emission Pure EV Warranty - 8 years or 1,60,000 km​

Also Read | Numbers show how sales of Maruti's top selling cars continue to slide

Also Read | All-new Hyundai Kona Electric launched in India; price starts at Rs 25.30 lakh