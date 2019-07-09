All-new Hyundai Kona Electric launched in India | Live Updates

Image Source : HYUNDAI India's first all-electric SUV, Hyundai Kona arrives today

Hyundai Kona Electric, all-electric crossover SUV, has been launched in India today. Kona Electric launch ceremony begins at the Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. Kona Electric has already been launched internationally. This electric SUV comes in two different variants globally - 39 kWh and 64 kWh battery versions. India will receive the 39 kWh version.

12:42 pm: Hyundai Kona Electric comes in two colours-- white and petrol blue.

12:41 pm: Hyundai Kona Electric priced at Rs 25.30 lakh

12:34 pm: Here's the first look of hyundai kona

12:30 pm: Hyundai Kona Electric: Light robust chasis with ultra high strength steel. Easy charging in 57 minutes, 0-100 KMPH in 9.7 seconds

12:30 pm: Hyundai Kona Electric Running cost - 1/5th of equivalent petrol vehicle

12:29 pm: Dedicated EV care manager will be provided for after sales service

12:28 pm: Kona Electric Features - electric sunroof, front ventilated seats, wireless charger among other

12:26 pm: Kona Electric comes with ‘Driver only’ air conditioner option

12:14 pm: Hyundai Kona Electric has 557 kms driving range when fully charged. In efficiency, it is a global winner, Hyundai says.

12:12 pm: Hyundai Kona Electric comes at a time when the Indian government has announced tax rebates for loans in electric cars segment.

12:08 pm: Hyundai Kona Electric: comes with 3 years car warranty & unlimited kilometers

Seeing the maintenance concerns in India, Hyundai announces Kona Electric will come with 3-year warranty.



Here's the first look pic.twitter.com/KSVm0rs9hi — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) July 9, 2019

12:05 pm: Hyundai Kona Electric: Driving range of 452 kms

12:03 pm: 44 eco-friendly vehicles will be launched by 2025

11:58 am: Kona launch event started

11:57 am: Kona launch event about to begin

