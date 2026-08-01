Sardar 2 teaser out, Karthi returns as father-son duo for a tougher spy mission; SJ Suryah is a 'show-stealer'

New Delhi:

The teaser of Karthi's spy thriller Sardar 2 has been released online by the makers. Directed by PS Mithran, the Tamil film is set to hit theatres on September 10, 2026. It is a sequel to the 2022 film Sardar. After a long wait, fans have finally got a glimpse of the upcoming film with the release of its teaser.

Apart from Karthi, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, Rajisha Vijayan and others. The film is produced under the banner of Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment.

Sardar 2 teaser out

The 1-minute 53-second teaser takes viewers back to the world of spies from the first film. Karthi will be seen playing the role of both the father and son, while SJ Suryah's Black Dagger appears as the primary antagonist. The teaser ends with him asking, "In a battle between good villains and bad heroes, who will win?", hinting at the main conflict in Sardar 2.

Sharing the teaser link on his X handle, Karthi wrote, "Here it is SARDAR 2 Teaser." Watch the teaser below:

Internet reacts to Sardar 2 teaser

Social media users and Karthi's fans were quick to react to the teaser and express their excitement. One YouTube user wrote, "Calling it now... masterpiece incoming!" Another commented, "Vera level! High expectations, hope it lives up to it (sic)." Since its release, the teaser has garnered over 1.1 million views and more than a thousand comments on YouTube.

When is Sardar 2 releasing?

Notably, Sardar 2 will be released on September 10, 2026, and will see a box office clash with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali, which will release on September 11, 2026. Announcing the film's release date, Karthi shared a motion poster in June and wrote, "#Sardar2 ARRIVES…Worldwide in theatres on September 10!"

The motion poster opens with an explosion in the background and showcases Karthi standing at the centre, holding a shotgun. Take a look below:

Sardar 2 production details

Sardar 2 is produced by S Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena, with A Venkatesh serving as co-producer. The film's music is composed by Sam CS, while Vijay Velukutty has handled the editing.

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Sardar 2 release date out: Here's when Karthi and Yogi Babu's film hit theatres worldwide