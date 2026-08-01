Will US, Israel bombard Iran's energy-related targets this week? Here's what report says

Washington:

The United States and Israel are planning to bombard power plants and energy infrastructures in Iran. As per reports, the operation is expected to be concluded by Monday due to concern of its impact in global markets open Monday. The Israelis have been informed and are coordinating with the United States for the attack. Meanwhile. US President Donald Trump has yet to give a "final go" for the attack on Iranian infrastructures, ANI reported citing Axios.

President Donald Trump earlier hinted for a possible US, Israel military action during remark at Camp David today. "We'll be hitting them very hard and, you know, at some point they are going to say, 'we just can't take it anymore'," he said. The development of a possible retaliation aroused after Tehran launched a ballistic missile attack in Jordan, targeting US bases in the West Asian nation. Trump vowed that the Pentagon will beat the f*****g s**t out of Iran over the recent attack. "We are going to beat the f**king sh*t out of them," Trump told Fox News while reacting to the Iranian attack. "We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating," the US President added.

Trump further stated that the American forces successfully intercepted the incoming ballistic missiles which were coming towards the US positions. The US President said that they had very little time to react and they carried out the operation in real time to defend. Trump had recently issued another warning to Iran.

Trump's statement came after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) took responsibility for the attack on the US military base and at a Central Command facility in Jordan. The IRGC described the action as a retaliatory response of the United States's aggressive actions. "As long as threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran continue and illegal and evil actions by American forces against our interests continue, the resistance will continue," IRGC said.

Meanwhile, United States is also planning to attack Iran-backed militias in Iraq. The US President earlier spoke on the joint operation of the US and Saudi Arabia on the Iran-backed militias, saying, "militias are a cancer on the world".

-With ANI Inputs

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