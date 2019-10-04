Hyundai Elantra 2019: Price, specs, features and comparison

Hyundai has officially launched the 2019 Elantra facelift model in the Indian market. The all-new Hyundai Elantra is priced at ₹ 15.89 lakh to ₹ 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Elantra 2019 will be competing with the Honda Civic, Skoda Octavia and Toyota Corolla Altis. The car comes with Hyundai's latest Blue Link connected technology and a BS6 compliant petrol engine. Hyundai Elantra 2019 will have both manual and automatic transmission options.

Commenting on the launch of the 2019 Hyundai Elantra, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, "The New 2019 Elantra is India's First Connected and Hi-Tech Premium Sedan offering all-round excellence and great experience. The New 2019 Elantra is powered with BS-VI petrol engine delivering Unmatched Performance. An epitome of finesse, The New 2019 Hyundai Elantra will create a new benchmark in the Indian Premium Sedan segment and once again supersede all customers' expectations."

Hyundai Elantra Features

The Hyundai Elantra 2019 lookes sharper than its predecessor model. The car comes with revised front grille, sharper LED Quad projector headlamps with LED DRLs, new triangular foglamps, new 16-inch alloys, chrome door handles with pocket lights, redesigned rear taillamps and a redesigned rear bumper.

On the inside, the Elantra comes with a dual-tone finish unlike the all black finish on its predecessing model. The car comes wih redesigned air-con vents, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, infinity sound system, cruise control, 10-way adjustable power driver seat, rear AC vents and a Sunroof.

Hyundai Elantra 2019 Colours

The all-new Hyundai Elantra comes in 5 exterior colour options -- Marina Blue, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Fiery Red.

Hyundai Elantra Safety

Hyundai Elantra 2019 will be equipped with ABS with EBD, six airbags, rear parking sensors, front parking sensors, Hill assist control and tyre pressure monitoring system. The all-new Blue Link technology offers connectivity features like-- vehicle relationship management, location based services, alert services, artificial intelligence, Geo-fencing, SOS/emergency assistance

Hyundai Elantra Engine

Under the hood, the all-new Hyundai Elantra 2019 comes with only one petrol engine option, four-cylinder 2-litre BS6 compliant petrol engine. The engine gives out 150 BHP and 192 Nm torque. The transmission options include 6-speed manual as well as 6-speed automatic gearbox. The car's ARAI certified fuel efficiency is 14.60 kmpl.

Hyundai Elantra vs Competition

As far as mileage is concerned, the Hyundai Elantra falls short of Honda Civic which is segment leader at 16.5 kmpl. The Skoda Octavia and the Toyota Corolla Altis are not much different from the Hyundai Elantra as far as mileage is concerned.

Hyundai Elantra 2019 gives out 150 BHP of power which is more than Honda Civic (139) and Toyota Corolla Altis (138). Skoda Octavia VRS is the only car in the segment that is more powerful than the Hyundai Elantra. The Skoda Octavia VRS gives out 227 BHP.

The price comparison is between the petrol top models of these cars. The Skoda Octavia VRS is by far the most expensive car of the segment with an ex-showroom price of Rs 29 lakh. The Hyundai Elantra 2019 priced at Rs 23,74,000 sits between Honda Civic (Rs 24,42,000) and Toyota Corolla Altis (Rs 23,47,000)