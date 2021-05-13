Hero MotoCorp launches virtual showroom: Now, buy your favourite bike without stepping out of home

Customers can see the differences between variants in the virtual showroom, add customizations and accessories.

India's leading two-wheeler company, Hero MotoCorp has launched the first-of-its-kind immersive Augmented Reality showroom. The company has partnered with Adloid, a deep tech company with focus in Augmented Reality, to provide a 360-degree shopping experience to customers.

Hero said that the augmented reality showroom will allow customers to explore, configure and experience its products in their homes. It will also provide interactive hotspots and virtual sales assistance to address queries and concerns about various models.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Hero MotoCorp to temporarily suspend operations as precautionary measure

"At Hero Motocorp, we were looking for an agile partner to co-create the digital buying journey of our products. We are providing a world-class solution for virtual showroom, product configurator and AR experience for our product portfolio," Vikas Malhotra, chief of Business Solutions & Support, Hero MotoCorp, said.

"Speed, agility, and dedication of the team working on the project helped us in releasing the same in a very short span of time without a single physical meeting reflecting professionalism," Vikas added.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices by 1.8% from tomorrow

Kanav Singla, CEO of Adloid, said that the company used its proprietary technology to enhance features like hotspots, configurators, remote sales assistance, and more.

"This will revolutionize digital buying experiences," Singla said, adding that Tata Motors woo used the same for launching its flagship products.

“Augmented Reality is helping us move beyond inherent human limitations and present contextually relevant information to people. This will change the way people shop and experience products online. The inherent limitation of a physical showroom is a thing of the past,” Singla added.

Customers can see the differences between variants in the virtual showroom, add customizations and accessories, and go through colour options before making a purchase decision.

Hero said that customers with access to smartphones, tablets, and similar devices can easily participate and experience shopping with the help of a web app. The services will be available round-the-clock where buyers can explore the complete product range and even book the products they are planning to purchase.