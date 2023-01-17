BMW X1 India launch on January 28: Expected price, features, specification - All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH In India, customers can choose between a petrol (sDrive 18i) or a diesel (sDrive 18d) engine for the new BMW X1.

The BMW X1, a compact luxury SUV that has been a favorite among car enthusiasts for over a decade, is back with a bang in its third generation avatar. Launching on January 28 in India, the 2023 BMW X1 promises to be a game-changer in its segment with its sleek design, advanced technology, and powerful engine options. With bookings already open for a token amount of Rs 50,000, the anticipation for this SUV is at an all-time high.

In India, customers can choose between a petrol (sDrive 18i) or a diesel (sDrive 18d) engine for the new BMW X1. The 1.5-liter, three-cylinder gasoline engine has 136 horsepower and 230 Nm of torque, while the 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine has 150 horsepower and 360 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that is mated to both engines.

BMW X1 Features: What's new

The new BMW X1 features chunky wheel arches, flush door handles, and a large kidney grille with a lot of chrome on either side. The new X1 has a wheelbase that is 22 mm longer, is 43 mm longer, 22 mm wider, and 43 mm taller. A new dashboard layout for the X1's interior features a curved display with a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car technology, ADAS features, and park assist.

There will be two trim levels available for the new X1: X line and M sport. The new X1 is anticipated to be priced by BMW at Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will continue to face competition from the Mercedes Benz GLA, Volvo XC40, and Audi Q3 once it is released.

